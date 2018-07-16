Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 071918 — Hawt

By Scott James
-
July 16, 2018 02:50 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 071918 -- Hawt

You know, it’s been a tad toasty lately, and word on the street is that we won’t be seeing any snowballs around here anytime soon. So, we’re going to get all heated up on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

If you know of a rock song with “hot”, or some form of the word, in its title, call or text me at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll do my best to play it for you. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which might just work on the show this week:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More