The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 071918 -- Hawt

You know, it’s been a tad toasty lately, and word on the street is that we won’t be seeing any snowballs around here anytime soon. So, we’re going to get all heated up on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

If you know of a rock song with “hot”, or some form of the word, in its title, call or text me at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll do my best to play it for you. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which might just work on the show this week:

