The Glorious Sons Will Come To See Us Again This Autumn

Kingston Ontario has birthed some notable bands over the years; The Tragically Hip are just one example. Another is The Glorious Sons, oft-hailed as being among the saviors of rock and roll by those who figure that rock and roll is in need of salvation — and they’re coming back to Victoria, as the second date on their Canadian tour sees them play Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Thursday November 01, supported by The Beaches. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via Select Your Tickets.

The Glorious Sons tour:

10/30 Kamloops BC – Sagebrush Theatre

11/01 Victoria BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre

11/02 Vancouver BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/03 Vancouver BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/05 Kelowna BC – Prospera Place

11/07 Grande Prairie AB – Revolution Place

11/08 Medicine Hat AB – Canalta Centre

11/09 Calgary AB – MacEwan Hall

11/13 Lethbridge AB – Enmax Centre

11/14 Regina SK – Conexus Centre

11/15 Saskatoon SK – TCU Place

11/17 Winnipeg MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

11/19 Thunder Bay ON – Community Auditorium

11/22 Toronto ON – Scotiabank Arena

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo