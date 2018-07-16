Here’s Something From Third Eye Blind’s Forthcoming All-Covers EP

Twenty years ago, while Third Eye Blind were ruling rock radio, frontguy Stephan Jenkins threw quite a bit of shade at Sleater-Kinney (among others, as was his wont) during a chat with Metroactive hacks. “We’re not a media-created band like Sleater-Kinney,” he opined. “We’re really organic. We’ve been together five years. We have the most solid indie DIY pedigree on the block. Every member of our band played the Mabuhay at age 15. We’ve done Gilman. We’ve driven to New York in a van and played CBGBs.”

Alrighty, then.

Looking back, perhaps he was a bit cheesed off about perceived dissing from critics — but chances are he’s feeling a bit mellower these days, now that you’d have to look pretty diligently to find a millenial rock pundit who doesn’t profess a certain affection for the band. Or maybe he’s grown up and realized that life’s far too short for faux outrage, particularly when it’s directed at a band which was hailed as one of the essential rock groups of the early 2000s.

And so, here we are in ostensibly kinder, gentler times, with Third Eye Blind’s all-covers EP, Thanks For Everything, due next month, containing their takes on tunes from Bon Iver, Queens Of The Stone Age, Santigold, and even Tim Buckley. There’s also a peppy little Chastity Belt number called Joke, on which 3EB do a pretty decent job of teleporting us back to the 90s rock radio realm, as you can hear below.

Thanks For Everything drops Friday August 24.

