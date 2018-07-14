Here’s Yet Another Chance To Win Your Butchart Gardens Passes From Scott James

Butchart Gardens is a nature lover’s paradise, particularly in the spring and summer — and I’m going to give you another chance to experience it courtesy of Mr. Q this week (Monday July 16 through Friday July 20).

I’ll give you a codeword each day at 1020am. Text me the codeword at 250 475 100.3, along with a picture of a plant you might see at Butchart Gardens, like the one up above. I’ll make a random draw each day just before 2pm, feature the winning picture on here, and hand over two passes, which are valid any day except Saturday, and which include admission to summer entertainment, like the Lester Quitzau Trio, who’ll be dishing up dynamic roots and blues Thursday July 26.



Here are some great shots you sent to me last time.

Love, Dr. Scott James



