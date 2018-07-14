Summer Outdoor Movies 2018

Outdoor movies are incredibly popular – BYOP (bring your own popcorn) or buy some at concession, bring a blanket and or camping chair and enjoy!
Here’s what’s playing, when and where:
- Friday, July 20: Coco @ Uptown Summer Movie Series
- Wednesday, July 25: The Lego Batman Movie @ Bullen Park, Esquimalt Summer Outdoor Movie Series
- Friday, July 27: Jumanji 2 @ Uptown Summer Concert Movie Series
- Friday, July 27: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark @ Fort Rodd Hill & Fisgard Lighthouse
- Friday, August 3: Babe @ Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, Presented By The Free-B Film Festival
- Saturday, August 4: Mean Girls @ Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, Presented By The Free-B Film Festival
- Wednesday, August 8: Footloose (1984) @ Bullen park, Esquimalt Summer Outdoor Movie Series
- Friday, August 10: Some Like it Hot @ Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, presented by The Free-B Film Festival
- Saturday, August 11: Shakespeare in Love @ Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, presented by The Free-B Film Festival
- Thursday, August 16: Star Wars: The Last Jedi @ the lawn behind the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre, presented by Outdoor Movies BC
- Friday, August 17: Planet of the Apes (1968) @ Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, Presented By The Free-B Film Festival
- Saturday, August 18: The Sandlot @ Centennial Park in Central Saanich/Brentwood, presented by Central Saanich Little League
- Saturday, August 18: Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone @ Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, Presented By The Free-B Film Festival
- Wednesday, August 22: Trolls @ Bullen Park, Esquimalt Summer Outdoor Movie Series
Did I miss any? Let me know! ~Megan
Comments