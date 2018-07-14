Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 AM - 12:00 PMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

Summer Outdoor Movies 2018

By Megan Gibson
-
July 14, 2018 12:09 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Summer Outdoor Movies 2018

Outdoor movies are incredibly popular – BYOP (bring your own popcorn) or buy some at concession, bring a blanket and or camping chair and enjoy!

Here’s what’s playing, when and where:

 

Did I miss any? Let me know! ~Megan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More