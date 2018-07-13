[watch] new Blues Traveler video, ‘Accelerated Nation’

Blues Traveler’s upcoming album Hurry Up & Hang Around will feature the song Accelerated Nation. The new album is due out October 12.

Watch the lyric video below.



Time flies as the band has been around for 30+ years.

“It kind of snuck up on us,” says John Popper. “At some point we realized, ‘It’s our 30th year and we have no plans to make an album.’ We really should have done this ahead of time, but it was in our 30th year that we decided to make the album, at least.”

Billboard reports some of the songs from the new album date back to the ’00s and have “matriculated and fermented and ripened” during the interim.