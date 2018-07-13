Saanich serves notice telling campers to leave Regina Park

Saanich police have issued a cease occupation notice to campers at Regina Park.

This is the second time the District of Saanich has asked campers to vacate the park and this will be the final time according to a release.

The notice says homeless people can take temporary overnight shelter between certain hours but however continuous stay and leaving personal belongings won’t be allowed.

The Notice to Cease Occupation outlines the following requirements:

People experiencing homelessness may take temporary overnight refuge in Regina Park and erect and occupy a temporary shelter within Regina Park between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

They may otherwise visit Regina Park between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

They must not occupy or remain in Regina Park on a continuous basis.

They must not leave their personal belongings in Regina Park on a continuous basis.

Tent city advocate Chrissy Brett says is just another legal step.

“In a legal sense, they can’t apply for an injunction unless they ask us to leave and if you look at the court house-there were three notices to vacate the lawn before an application for an injunction was made.”

Brett says residents could also choose to move from municipal land to crown land in the same park area.