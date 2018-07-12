Hear Ann Wilson Cover Audioslave’s ‘I Am The Highway’

This fall Ann Wilson will release a solo album, Immortal. It’s cover songs of deceased artists who have inspired her.

The 5th track on the album is a cover of Audioslave’s “I Am The Highway”, written by Chris Cornell:

Here are the rest of the tracks:

1. ”A Different Corner” (George Michael)

2. ”A Thousand Kisses Deep” (Leonard Cohen)

3. ”Back to Black” (Amy Winehouse)

4. “Baker Street” (Gerry Rafferty)

5. ”I Am the Highway” (Chris Cornell, Audioslave)

6. ”I’m Afraid of Americans” (David Bowie)

7. ”Life in the Fast Lane” (Eagles)

8. ”Luna” (Tom Petty)

9. ”Politician” (Cream)

10. ”You Don’t Own Me” (Lesley Gore)

Immortal is due out September 14. Read more here.

~Megan