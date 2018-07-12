Police, father asking for help in finding girl

A Victoria father is asking for help in finding his 13-year-old daughter Maisie.

Shortly before 10:00 am this morning, Maisie was reported missing to police.

She is described as a 13-year-old Caucasian female standing 5-feet tall with a thin build. She has distinctive red long hair.

In a Facebook post, David Bodrug says: Our daughter, Maisie, is missing and left a suicide note which was discovered this morning. If you see her, please call police or 911. She left the house on foot, so should be somewhere in Victoria B.C, Canada area. Her previous suicidal ideations have been to jump off a high building so she might be downtown. Long natural red hair, clear plastic purple framed glasses, petite, fair skinned.”