Province buys Woodwynn Farms in Central Saanich

The province is buying Woodwynn Farms property through B.C. Housing, for use as a therapeutic-recovery community.

In total, the provincial government budgeted $6.9 million for purchase, including $5.8 million for the land and renovations.

“The purchase of Woodwynn Farms means we can provide more services for people living in supportive housing who will benefit from access to extended therapeutic care,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a release.

The Central Saanich property has been controversial with the previous owners– the Creating Homefulness Society–which was unable to get permits to create housing because of the Agriculture Land Reserve denial.

The province says there will not be housing on the property, but it plans to work with the District Saanich and Central Saanich and housing providers in the CRD to make an opportunity available to supportive-housing tenants.