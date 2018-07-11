British Protesters Want Green Day’s “American Idiot” To Top The Charts For Trump’s Visit.

The fine folks of UK have invented a unique way to “welcome” US President Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming UK visit — and it involves a Green Day song from 2004.

Protesters who oppose Trump and his policies started a campaign to get people in the UK to buy and stream the Green Day song “American Idiot,” so that when Trump lands on Thursday, the song will be at the top of the music charts.

It seems to be working: The single is already No. 1 on Amazon UK’s bestseller list, and as of Tuesday, it’s climbed to No. 18 on the UK’s official charts.

