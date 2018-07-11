Skip to Content
Man allegedly assaults multiple people at Victoria business

By Art Aronson
-
July 11, 2018 02:57 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting five people in downtown Victoria this morning (Wed).

It happened at Floyd’s Diner.

Police aren’t saying yet what sparked the incident, but they are asking for witnesses.

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

