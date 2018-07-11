Man allegedly assaults multiple people at Victoria business

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting five people in downtown Victoria this morning (Wed).
It happened at Floyd’s Diner.
Police aren’t saying yet what sparked the incident, but they are asking for witnesses.
The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
It appears that there were 5 victims in total. Our investigators are specifically looking for two females at the corner of Blanshard and Johnson Streets who the male suspect had contact with and who are witnesses. #yyj
