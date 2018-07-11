Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers box set due out in September

A four-CD box set of previously unreleased material by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers is set to be released in September.

An American Treasure is the first posthumous musical project since the rocker died of an accidental overdose in October. Petty’s daughter Adria and his wife Dana helped select the material along with former Heartbreakers Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell.

Rolling Stone reports the collection will include 60 “previously unreleased studio recordings, live recordings, deep cuts and alternate versions of popular Petty songs.”

An American Treasure is set to be released September 28.