RCMP investigate serious collision in N. Saanich

An elderly woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in North Saanich on Monday afternoon
RCMP say they are investigating the single vehicle collision on Lands End Road at just before 4:00pm
The 71-year-old woman was driving a grey Jeep SUV that went off the road for unknown reasons.
RCMP say the woman is in critical condition.
*Significant Road Closure due to single vehicle collision*
Lands End Rd in North Saanich is closed from w. Saanich Rd to Intersection w. Pat Bay Highway. pic.twitter.com/rE0Xlgauo2
— Sidney/N.S. RCMP (@SidneyRCMP) July 9, 2018