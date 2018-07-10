Skip to Content
RCMP investigate serious collision in N. Saanich

By Art Aronson
-
July 10, 2018 02:51 pm
An elderly woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in North Saanich on Monday afternoon

RCMP say they are investigating the single vehicle collision on Lands End Road at just before 4:00pm

The 71-year-old woman was driving a grey Jeep SUV that went off the road for unknown reasons.

RCMP say the woman is in critical condition.

