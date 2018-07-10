Family of dead Victoria man sues outdoor trampoline facility

The family of a Victoria man who died at an indoor trampoline park is suing the facility for negligence.

Tanya Hayes and her three children are all named as plaintiffs in the notice of civil claim filed against Extreme Air Park Inc. late last month.

Jason Greenwood died in January after RCMP said he performed a series of acrobatic manoeuvres and fell in a way that led to serious injuries and cardiac arrest.

The B.C. Supreme Court lawsuit alleges the Richmond facility failed to supervise Greenwood, did not provide him with any safety instructions or prevent him from participating in activities that were outside his physical abilities

It also alleges it failed to warn Greenwood of the dangers of diving into the foam pit head first.

With files from the Canadian Press.