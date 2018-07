Bruce Springsteen has released the full performance of his June 7th, 1978 gig at Los Angeles’ Roxy.

It runs nearly 4 hours.

The bootleg recording of the show has been released through his archival live series. It features shows from 1977 through to 2017.

The 1978 show in L.A. was first broadcast on KMET-FM Los Angeles. It has never been given an official release until now.

