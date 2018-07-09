new music from The Magpie Salute, featuring former Black Crowes members

The Magpie Salute, featuring former Black Crowes members Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, have a new song.

“For the Wind” is from their upcoming album High Water I.

Robinson revealed that the music had been “finished and solid” while the Crowes were still active. The lyrics were written by the Magpie Salute vocalist John Hogg.

“That’s an old song that I had but could never fit it anywhere,” Robinson told Billboard. “That was the only song that I brought to the table musically that was finished. There were certain things I tweaked over the years, but it never really worked in the other contexts I was in. But I played it for everyone, and they loved it. And just to hear that song come to fruition after years of having it is great.”

The Black Crowes played their final show in 2013. Singer Chris Robinson recently put together a band called As The Crow Flies to perform Black Crowes songs.

Guitarist Rich Robinson formed The Magpie Salute in 2016 and the band toured the U.S. and Europe for the past couple of years.

The band will be releasing their debut album of original material, High Water 1 on August 10th.