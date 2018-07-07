Skip to Content
Win a VIP Meet & Greet with Chilliwack from Victoria Harbourcats and 100.3 The Q!

By Amelia Breckenridge
-
July 07, 2018 12:00 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
This week on The Q! you can win a pair of tickets to check out classic Canadian rockers Chilliwack after the Victoria Harbourcats game on Saturday, July 28th at Royal Athletic Park! All the daily winners will be entered in a Grand Prize Draw to *upgrade* their prize to include two additional tickets, premium seating, food and drinks, and an *exclusive* meet & greet with the band!

Check out details about the game and concert, here. 

