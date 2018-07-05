Former Olympic rower sentenced to 14 months for fraud

A former Olympic rower who mysteriously disappeared for nearly 18 months has been sentenced to 14 months in jail after pleading guilty to fraud.

Harold Backer pleaded guilty in a Victoria courtroom today to a single charge of fraud over $5,000.

The three-time Olympian had been facing two charges of fraud over $5,000 and had pleaded not guilty on both counts.

Backer was also given 3 years probation and promised to pay back $161,900 to five people.

Backer disappeared on Nov. 3, 2015, when he failed to return home after telling his family he was going out for a bike ride.

He surrendered to police in April 2017 and his whereabouts while he was missing haven’t been explained.