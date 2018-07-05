RCMP announce fentanyl bust in North Cowichan

RCMP are announcing the seizure of Fentanyl along with other drugs, weapons and cash as part of a trafficking investigation in Chemainus and Crofton.

Mounties say the raids on three properties on Saturday, June 30 stems from a lengthy investigation that started in February.

The properties were located in the 1500 and 1700 block of Chaplain Street in Crofton and 2800 block of Hillside Street in Chemainus.

The police seized over two pounds of Crystal Meth, a pound and a half of fentanyl, eight firearms to a go a long with both fake and real cash.

“The RCMP recognizes the impact fentanyl has had on the Cowichan Valley and the number of overdoses and deaths it has caused. As part of our commitment to address the fentanyl crisis, the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP initiated this project to hold those accountable for making money off this deadly drug,” RCMP said in a statement.

Mounties believe the drugs were going to spread across the Cowichan Valley.

Four men, 22-year-old Taygen Butler, 22-year-old James Downey, 41-year-old Christopher Hamilton and 43-year-old Timothy Greer all face numerous drug possession and trafficking charges.