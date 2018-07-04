4th of July: Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen covers Woody Guthrie’s ‘This Land Is Your Land’

This Land Is Your Land is one of the United States’ most famous folk songs. Its lyrics were written by American folk singer Woody Guthrie in the ’40s. The song was revived in the 1960s, when several artists of the new folk movement including Bob Dylan recorded versions.

During his 1968 Presidential campaign, Robert Kennedy suggested making the song the national anthem of the United States.

The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen has released a music video for her version of the song. The clip features photos by the band’s late producer Kato Khandwala, who passed away on April 25 from injuries after a motorcycle accident.