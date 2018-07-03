Paul McCartney announces Canadian tour dates

Paul McCartney has announced the first dates of his ‘Freshen Up’ 2018 tour. He’ll tour in support of his 17th solo album ‘Egypt Station’, which comes out September 7.

McCartney said: “We are looking forward to freshening up our show and playing some of our songs from the new album alongside those songs we know you like to hear. Get ready to rock, Canada!”

Tickets for the dates will go on general sale on July 13: