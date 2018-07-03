Moog under threat from trade deal

Synth makers Moog have said Donald Trump‘s new trade deal has placed the company under threat.

Moog have warned new tariffs could result in job losses and force the company to move production of its instruments outside of the U.S. All Moog synths are currently built in their North Carolina factory, but some of their circuit boards are imported from China.

President Trump recently introduced a 25 percent tariff on around $50 billion U.S. worth of Chinese goods, which includes “industrially significant technologies”.

Moog is prepared to fight back and has provided a letter its employees can send to their elected officials.

