QMS July 3 – 6

Win tickets to the Sunfest Kickoff Party! Each morning at 7:40AM, we will throw out what may be the title of a country song. You guess if it is an actual song or a made up one. Get it correct and you win. If not, the vulture standing by on the phone will swoop in and yoink the tickets.

Ed’s BBQ sauce is back for a very limited time! Win some by vanquishing The Polka Monster at 8:15AM. Also this week, win Victoria Shamrocks tickets on the Polka Monster as well.

Win gift cards to New York Fries on Money In A Minute at 7:15AM. Hear past episodes of Money In A Minute here.

The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw. Sorry, no win on the Friday, June 29th draw.