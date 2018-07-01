Win Kick-Off Party Tickets to Sunfest!

Sunfest returns August 2 – 6 to Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan and we want to send you there! The party starts at The Q!s Thursday Night Kick-Off Party on Thursday, August 2 featuring some great acts like George Canyon, Aaron Pritchett, Brad Saunders, The Heels, and Danielle Ryan!

Listen to The Q! Afternoon Show with Ryan Awram and Heather Backman [July 3-6] and The Q! Midday Show with Scott James [July 9 – 13] for your chance to win tickets to our Kick-Off Party and a chance to snag the grand prize – GA Weekend Passes + Camping to Sunfest!