Hear GN’R’s Demo of November Rain

By Megan Gibson
July 01, 2018 04:52 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Guns N’ Roses released the reissue of Appetite for Destruction: the Locked N’ Loaded box set.

It costs $999 – don’t worry though, there’s a payment plan available:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One of the many previously unreleased tracks on that set is a 10 minute demo of November Rain. Have a listen below!

Also included in the Locked N’ Loaded box set:

  • 73 songs including 49 previously unreleased tracks on 4 albums
  • Blue Ray audio disc
  • 32GB Metal Cross USB Stick with High-Resolution Audio Formats from All 4 CDs
  • 12 New Illustration Lithos – Visualizing Each Song on the Album
  • 5 Metal Band Skull Face Rings
  • 5 Metal Band Skull Face Lapel Pins
  • 5 Metal Guitar Picks with Band Skull Faces & Signatures
  • 5 Previously Unseen Band Member Lithos
  • 5 GN’R Logo Buttons
  • Robert Williams Painting Litho 12”x24”
  • Replica ‘85/’86 Gig Banner 27”x40”
  • “Welcome To The Jungle” Video Invite Flyer – Originally Drawn by Slash
  • Turntable Mat
  • Microfiber Vinyl Cleaning Cloth
  • 7-inch Large Hole Adapter
  • 6 Replica Early Years Gig Flyers
  • 6 Iron-on Stitched Logo Patches
  • 2-inch Collectable Coin
  • Bandana with Silver Metallic Ink
  • 2 Wall Posters 24”x36”
  • Temporary Band Member Tattoos
  • 3 Replica Ticket Stubs
  • Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Read more about it here. ~Megan

