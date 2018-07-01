Hear GN’R’s Demo of November Rain

Guns N’ Roses released the reissue of Appetite for Destruction: the Locked N’ Loaded box set.
It costs $999 – don’t worry though, there’s a payment plan available:
One of the many previously unreleased tracks on that set is a 10 minute demo of November Rain. Have a listen below!
Also included in the Locked N’ Loaded box set:
- 73 songs including 49 previously unreleased tracks on 4 albums
- Blue Ray audio disc
- 32GB Metal Cross USB Stick with High-Resolution Audio Formats from All 4 CDs
- 12 New Illustration Lithos – Visualizing Each Song on the Album
- 5 Metal Band Skull Face Rings
- 5 Metal Band Skull Face Lapel Pins
- 5 Metal Guitar Picks with Band Skull Faces & Signatures
- 5 Previously Unseen Band Member Lithos
- 5 GN’R Logo Buttons
- Robert Williams Painting Litho 12”x24”
- Replica ‘85/’86 Gig Banner 27”x40”
- “Welcome To The Jungle” Video Invite Flyer – Originally Drawn by Slash
- Turntable Mat
- Microfiber Vinyl Cleaning Cloth
- 7-inch Large Hole Adapter
- 6 Replica Early Years Gig Flyers
- 6 Iron-on Stitched Logo Patches
- 2-inch Collectable Coin
- Bandana with Silver Metallic Ink
- 2 Wall Posters 24”x36”
- Temporary Band Member Tattoos
- 3 Replica Ticket Stubs
- Numbered Certificate of Authenticity
Read more about it here. ~Megan
