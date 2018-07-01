Hear GN’R’s Demo of November Rain

Guns N’ Roses released the reissue of Appetite for Destruction: the Locked N’ Loaded box set.

It costs $999 – don’t worry though, there’s a payment plan available:

One of the many previously unreleased tracks on that set is a 10 minute demo of November Rain. Have a listen below!

Also included in the Locked N’ Loaded box set:

73 songs including 49 previously unreleased tracks on 4 albums

Blue Ray audio disc

32GB Metal Cross USB Stick with High-Resolution Audio Formats from All 4 CDs

12 New Illustration Lithos – Visualizing Each Song on the Album

5 Metal Band Skull Face Rings

5 Metal Band Skull Face Lapel Pins

5 Metal Guitar Picks with Band Skull Faces & Signatures

5 Previously Unseen Band Member Lithos

5 GN’R Logo Buttons

Robert Williams Painting Litho 12”x24”

Replica ‘85/’86 Gig Banner 27”x40”

“Welcome To The Jungle” Video Invite Flyer – Originally Drawn by Slash

Turntable Mat

Microfiber Vinyl Cleaning Cloth

7-inch Large Hole Adapter

6 Replica Early Years Gig Flyers

6 Iron-on Stitched Logo Patches

2-inch Collectable Coin

Bandana with Silver Metallic Ink

2 Wall Posters 24”x36”

Temporary Band Member Tattoos

3 Replica Ticket Stubs

Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Read more about it here. ~Megan