New Alice In Chains Song “So Far Under”.

Alice in Chains have announced the release of their new album, Rainer Fog, with another song. Last month, the band unveiled “The One You Know,” the album’s first single with the promise that a new album was on the way. Rainier Fog will come out on Aug. 24th.

Alice in Chains are currently touring Europe, where they’ll remain through July 18th.

North American dates begin on Aug. 22nd at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver and run through Oct. 28, when they’ll wrap it up in Hollywood, Fla., at the Hard Rock Events Center.

~Graham