Netflix Canada July 2018

Orange is the New Black Season 6, Suicide Squad, Better Call Saul Season 3, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (NEW EPISODES!), I, Tonya… Netflix in July.

With the gains come the losses. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix:

July 1

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Dazed and Confused

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Other Woman

Rio 2

July 6

It’s Complicated

July 11

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 25

Lie To Me Seasons 1-3

July 27

Braveheart

As for what’s headed to Netflix:

Orange Is the New Black Season 6 premieres July 27! #OITNB pic.twitter.com/8lpxLzYYzR — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 5, 2018

July 1

A River Runs Through It

Barbie Dolphin Magic

Counterfeiting in Suburbia

District 9

Dogtown and Z-Boys

Hitch

Hot Fuzz

Jawbreaker

Kung Fu Panda 3

Now You See Me 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Return to the Blue Lagoon

Swiss Army Man

The Boss

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Within

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

July 3

The Comedy Lineup

Good Girls

July 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Graffiti

Brewster’s Millions

Charlie St. Cloud

Curious George

Mercury Rising

The Dream Team

The Family Man

July 5

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2

July 6

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed

First Team: Juventus Part B

The Fosters Season 5

Free Rein Season 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 2

I, Tonya

Sacred Games

Samantha!

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Skin of the Wolf

White Fang (Netflix Original)

July 8

War Dogs

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Ratchet and Clank

July 10

All the Queen’s Horses

Baby Ballroom Season 2

Drug Lords Season 2

July 11

Mossad 101 Season 2

July 12

Suits Season 7

July 13

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This is Me Now

Last Rampage

Sugar Rush

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

Bonus Family Season 2

Hollywood Weapons Season 2

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Part 2

Suicide Squad

July 18

Queen of the South Season 2

July 19

The Stranger

July 20

Amazing Interiors

Dark Tourist

Deep Undercover Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Final Space

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh Season 4

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY Part 1

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 2

Mom and Dad

July 23

44 Pages

Better Call Saul Season 3

Sausage Party

The Devil and Father Amorth

July 24

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

The Warning

July 27

The Bleeding Edge

Daddy’s Home 2

Extinction

Orange is the New Black Season 6

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

Welcome to the Family

The Worst Witch Season 2

July 30

A Very Secret Service Season 2

July 31

Hinterland Season 3

Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 3

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Sources: MobileSyrup and Mtl Blog