By Megan Gibson
June 28, 2018 05:16 am
Netflix Canada July 2018

Orange is the New Black Season 6, Suicide Squad, Better Call Saul Season 3, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (NEW EPISODES!), I, Tonya… Netflix in July.

With the gains come the losses. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix:

July 1

  • Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
  • Dazed and Confused
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • The Other Woman
  • Rio 2

July 6

  • It’s Complicated

July 11

  • Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14

  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 25

  • Lie To Me Seasons 1-3

July 27

  • Braveheart

As for what’s headed to Netflix:

July 1

  • A River Runs Through It
  • Barbie Dolphin Magic
  • Counterfeiting in Suburbia
  • District 9
  • Dogtown and Z-Boys
  • Hitch
  • Hot Fuzz
  • Jawbreaker
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Now You See Me 2
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Return to the Blue Lagoon
  • Swiss Army Man
  • The Boss
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  • Within

July 2

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback

July 3

  • The Comedy Lineup
  • Good Girls

July 4

  • A Beautiful Mind
  • American Graffiti
  • Brewster’s Millions
  • Charlie St. Cloud
  • Curious George
  • Mercury Rising
  • The Dream Team
  • The Family Man

July 5

  • Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2

July 6

  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
  • First Team: Juventus Part B
  • The Fosters Season 5
  • Free Rein Season 2
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 2
  • I, Tonya
  • Sacred Games
  • Samantha!
  • Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
  • The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter
  • The Skin of the Wolf
  • White Fang (Netflix Original)

July 8

  • War Dogs

July 9 

  • Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
  • Ratchet and Clank

July 10

  • All the Queen’s Horses
  • Baby Ballroom Season 2
  • Drug Lords Season 2

July 11

  • Mossad 101 Season 2

July 12

  • Suits Season 7

July 13

  • How It Ends
  • Jim Jefferies: This is Me Now
  • Last Rampage
  • Sugar Rush
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

  • Bonus Family Season 2
  • Hollywood Weapons Season 2
  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Part 2
  • Suicide Squad

July 18

  • Queen of the South Season 2

July 19

  • The Stranger

July 20

  • Amazing Interiors
  • Dark Tourist
  • Deep Undercover Collection 3
  • Duck Duck Goose
  • Father of the Year
  • Final Space
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh Season 4
  • Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
  • Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
  • Last Chance U: INDY Part 1
  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 2
  • Mom and Dad

July 23

  • 44 Pages
  • Better Call Saul Season 3
  • Sausage Party
  • The Devil and Father Amorth

July 24

  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
  • The Warning

July 27

  • The Bleeding Edge
  • Daddy’s Home 2
  • Extinction
  • Orange is the New Black Season 6
  • Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
  • Welcome to the Family
  • The Worst Witch Season 2

July 30

  • A Very Secret Service Season 2

July 31

  • Hinterland Season 3
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 3

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Sources: MobileSyrup and Mtl Blog

