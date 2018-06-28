Investigation underway into the death of disabled Victoria teen

An investigation is underway after the tragic death of a disabled Victoria teen during a sailboat mishap.

On June 21th, 16-year-old Gabriel Pollard- who had muscular dystrophy- was finishing up an excursion with the Disabled Sailing Association of Victoria when tragedy struck.

Pollard was dropped into water while getting transferred to the dock.

He was on a power lift when the sling gave out. He was rushed to hospital before being pronounced dead later.

The Coroners Service says their investigation into the accident is in its preliminary stages.