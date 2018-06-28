Skip to Content
Creedence Clearwater Revival Finally Released An Official Video For Fortunate Son

By Scott James
June 28, 2018 10:18 am
As we get ready to rock out with Creedence Clearwater Revisted at Laketown Rock this weekend, Creedence Clearwater Revival are marking their 50th anniversary this year, and they’ve taken the wraps off the first ever music video for their iconic protest tune, Fortunate Son.

The 1969 anti-war song still seems to be quite relevant today, with director Ben Fee collecting some positive moments among divisive images. “For me, protest right now is just showing pure positivity in the face of division and anger,” he says in a media release. “I wanted to highlight the community and positivity that everybody shares. I wanted to show what America feels like when you actually hit the road and drive throughout the states.”

