Saanich girl home after six months in hospital following MVI

A Saanich girl that suffered life-threatening-injuries when she got hit by an SUV on her way to school has returned home.

According to an update on an online fundraising page, the family of 11-year-old Leila Bui says the family is finally together again under one roof.

It was nearly six months ago she was hit at Ash and Torquay Drive in Gordon Head.

She had to be placed in a medically induced coma and underwent spinal surgery.

The money that has been raised through two online accounts are going changing the family’s home to meet her needs.