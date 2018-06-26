The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 062818 -- New

Well, we’re about to come out of the closet. The broom closet from which we’re broadcasting while our new studios are being built, that is — and so, “new” is what it’s all about on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday this week.

If you know of a rock song with “new”, or some form of the word, in its title, call or text me at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll do my best to play it for you. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some possibilities:

