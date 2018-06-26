School trustees vote for preserving Vic High exterior and upgrades

Victoria High is a step closer to getting upgraded with the same iconic structure.

School Board trustees voted on Monday night to approve an option that would seismically upgrade the school while also creating a neighbourhood learning centre.

The estimated cost is $73.3 million.

It will create room for 1000 students.

There were cheaper opens but they included fewer enhancements and less space.

The board earlier decided against the cheapest of options and that was to tear down the whole school and build new. The plan will now go to the Ministry of Education to approve.

The high school is 114-years-old.