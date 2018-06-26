Kinks frontman Ray Davies confirms a new Kinks album

The Kinks are reportedly getting back together for a new album. Ray Davies confirms the news.

Ray Davies seems hopeful about the reunion. “I think it’s kind of an appropriate time to do it,” he told The Telegraph. He said he had been working in the studio with his brother Dave Davies and band mate Mick Avory.

The band’s last album was 1994’s ‘To The Bone’ and the Davies brothers haven’t performed together since 1996.

Asked whether The Kinks are officially getting back together, he said: “Officially we are… in the pub later on.” While Davies didn’t confirm plans for a live tour, he did say: “The Kinks will probably be playing the local bar.”

