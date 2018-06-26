Skip to Content
Police issue urgent missing person notification

By Art Aronson
-
June 26, 2018 11:21 am
Victoria police are asking for help in finding a man they say has been missing since last Saturday.

49-year-old Robert Shepherd is described as white, standing 5′ 8″ tall with a large build and approx. 250lbs.

He was last seen in the 700-block of Pandora Ave.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

 

