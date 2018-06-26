Police issue urgent missing person notification

Victoria police are asking for help in finding a man they say has been missing since last Saturday.
49-year-old Robert Shepherd is described as white, standing 5′ 8″ tall with a large build and approx. 250lbs.
He was last seen in the 700-block of Pandora Ave.
Police say they are concerned for his safety.
UPDATE | PHOTO & DESCRIPTION CORRECTION | The photo & description sent with the missing person alert for Robert Shepherd was incorrect. The following are correct. Robert is described as a 49-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5' 8" tall w large build approx 250lbs. Pls RT. pic.twitter.com/ahiJyA9EGI
