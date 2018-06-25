Saanich Police have a sweet new ride

Saanich Police are unveiling a new muscle car that will be a community engagement vehicle.

The 2012 Black Dodge Charger has a 6.4L HEMI V8 with 465 horsepower and is very identifiable.

“We’ve heard from the community that engaging with the public and fostering positive relationships between the police and the public is tremendously important,” said Saanich Police Chief Const. Bob Downie in a release.

The car was seized in a drug operation on the mainland.

The province has loaned it to Saanich Police for two years.