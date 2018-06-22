CRD investing heavily in unused rail corridor

More taxpayer’s money is being invested in the still idle E&N rail line.

The Capital Regional District agreed yesterday to spend $500,000 to improve rail way crossing as part of a trail project.

CRD Director Judy Brownoff says it must be done.

“The issue for someone like the CRD is that when we are building the trail through the same corridor-we are having to incur thousands and thousands of dollars because it’s still classified as a rail corridor.”

Over $3 million has been spent to fix crossings for the trail project with 10 more to be done.

Brownoff says the provincial government needs to step up with a solution.