View Royal supports rezoning for recovery centre

The Town of View Royal is supporting the rezoning needed to pave the way for a new Therapeutic Recovery Centre.

It will be located at 94 Talcott Road which has been operating as Choices Transitional Housing, run by the Our Place Society.

In May, the provincial government announced $4.7 million but the project still needed a rezoning from the Township. The council gave it unanimous support at 3rd reading and they say the 4th reading is more of a formality.

“To see that that community is in full support is fantastic because there was no one that spoke out against the project,” said Our Place Executive Director Don Evans.

The province funding and green lighting the project before consulting View Royal was a source of some tension with councillors openly saying they wanted forewarning.

Evans says they can start capital upgrades immediately and they hope to take patients by this fall.