Not One, But Two New Songs From Paul McCartney.

Paul McCartney‘s first new singles since a pair of collaborations with Kanye West in 2015 have hit the universe. “I Don’t Know” and “Come On to Me,” which you can listen to below, will be be part of Egypt Station, the first new McCartney album since 2013’s New.

McCartney announced the new studio effort today, after a series of hints over the past week. Egypt Station is set to arrive Sept. 7.

“I liked the words “Egypt Station,'” McCartney said in a news release. “It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make. Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So ,it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

‘Come On to Me’

“Come On to Me,” described in a pre-release statement as a “raucous stomper,” had already made its live debut at a Liverpool pub performance by McCartney. “I Don’t Know,” as promised, is a “plaintive, soul-soothing ballad.” The single coincides with the former Beatles star’s heavily anticipated appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s “Carpool Karaoke” on Thursday, June 21st.

