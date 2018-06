Creedence Clearwater Revisited are part of the Laketown Rock lineup this year; they’ll be headlining on Canada Day. Creedence Clearwater Revival cofounder and Revisited drummer Doug Clifford got on the phone with me today with his thoughts on the transformation of the music industry, the chances of a full Revival reunion, his favorite live song, and more.

