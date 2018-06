Earlier this month, we let the cat out of the bag regarding your musical entertainment for this year’s Saanich Fair: we’re gonna giddy-up with a whole lot of alt country out of Vancouver courtesy of The Chris Buck Band on Saturday September 01, and then we’re going to rock out with some of Tsawwassen’s favorite sons — namely 54-40, Sunday September 02.

