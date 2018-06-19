Court sides with Victoria on plastic bags regulation

The B.C. Supreme Court has sided with the city of Victoria in it’s power to regulate single use plastic bags.

Today the court dismissed the challenge to the bag regulation by the Canadian Plastic Bag Association.

The association filed the petition saying the city acted outside of its authority.

Justice Nathan Smith says the bylaw is characterized as a business regulation and even though some councillors may have been motivated by broad concerns for the environment, they were considering ways in which discarded plastic bags impact municipal facilities and services.

In a release, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says

“This decision represents an important step in moving away from unsustainable business practices that create high volumes of waste and litter in our community.”

The bylaw, which takes effect July 1, bans the use of single-use plastic checkout bags and sets a minimum price on paper and reusable checkout bags.