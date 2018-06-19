Victoria anti-bullying advocate dies unexpectedly

The mother of murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk has died.
Suman Virk died over the weekend in what the family is describing as a tragic accident. She was 58.
Suman and her husband Manjit became anti-bullying advocates after their 14-year-old daughter Reena was killed at the hands of a group of teens in 1997.
The family has asked for privacy as they mourn Suman’s death. There will be a private funeral service on Saturday.
Just learned the news of the tragic and sudden passing of Suman Virk, mother of the late Reena Virk. Suman's tireless work to end bullying has helped make life better for countless kids in BC. Our hearts are with Manjit Virk and the entire Virk family at this difficult time.
— John Horgan (@jjhorgan) June 18, 2018