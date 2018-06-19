Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

Victoria anti-bullying advocate dies unexpectedly

By Art Aronson
-
June 19, 2018 08:49 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Victoria anti-bullying advocate dies unexpectedly

The mother of murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk has died.

Suman Virk died over the weekend in what the family is describing as a tragic accident. She was 58.

Suman and her husband Manjit became anti-bullying advocates after their 14-year-old daughter Reena was killed at the hands of a group of teens in 1997.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn Suman’s death. There will be a private funeral service on Saturday.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More