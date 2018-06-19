Victoria anti-bullying advocate dies unexpectedly

The mother of murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk has died.

Suman Virk died over the weekend in what the family is describing as a tragic accident. She was 58.

Suman and her husband Manjit became anti-bullying advocates after their 14-year-old daughter Reena was killed at the hands of a group of teens in 1997.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn Suman’s death. There will be a private funeral service on Saturday.