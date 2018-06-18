New Song From The Struts. – “Body Talks”.

The Struts are about to go back out on the road with the Foo Fighters armed with some new music. The glam-influenced band from Derby, England, just released “Body Talks,” the lead single from their upcoming second album.

Frontman Luke Spiller said in a press release that “Body Talks” was “a fully charged blues dance rock anthem that will have you moving across the room and straight onto the dance floor.

Details on the album, the follow-up to 2016’s Everybody Wants, have yet to be announced, but last month Spiller disclosed that the band was in the process of mixing it.