Human remains found near Ucluelet

Police are investigating after the remains of two people were found near Ucluelet,, late last week.

The RCMP say it’s too early to determine if the remains are of two men who disappeared last month.

Ryan Daley and Daniel Archbald were last seen leaving the dock in Ucluelet on May 16 after paying for a month of moorage on a sailboat they had sailed from Panama.

In a news release, the Mounties say the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating and officers are working with the families of the missing men, whose disappearance police have called suspicious.

Police say the remains were found by a woman walking her dog, but they do not say on what day or exactly where the discovery was made.

Officers are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains.