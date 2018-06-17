Toni Cornell Honours Late Father Chris Cornell With Previously Unreleased Duet

Have a tissue handy. This Father’s Day Toni Cornell, Chris Cornell’s daughter, uploaded a previously unheard duet of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U.

Toni left a note in the video description:

“Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday.

Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 1000 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you. Toni.”

Chris Cornell died by suicide May 18, 2017.

There’s more info here.

~Megan