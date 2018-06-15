The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 062118 -- World Music Day

Thursday June 21 (and June 21 every year) is Fête de la Musique — also known as World Music Day. It’s a celebration during which citizens of cities and countries are encouraged t0 play music outside in their neighborhoods, or in public spaces and parks, and free concerts are organized, in which musicians play for the love of playing rather than for profit.

Speaking of music, we’ll be playing songs with “world” in their titles on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday. If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some ideas:

