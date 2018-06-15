Otters attack dog off Clover Pt in Victoria

A Victoria woman is putting a warning out to dog owners after she says her pet was nearly drowned by two otters off Clover point.

In a Facebook post, Anne Tanner says she took her Sheppard Lab for swim on Dallas Road on Tuesday when the otters attacked.

Tanner says all she could see was her dog trying to keep her head above water while yelping.

Thankfully her dog was able to pull away to safety.