West Shore municipalities to work together to review parks and recreation

The five municipalities that make up the West Shore say they are going to work together to maximize the potential of their parks and recreation.

At the annual general meeting on June 14, the decision was made to have each municipality represented by it’s Chief Administrative officer.

“It was a tough decision,” said Metchosin Mayor John Ranns in statement. “But we felt it necessary to achieve a workable solution.”

Colwood, Highlands, Langford, Metchosin and View Royal Councils have unanimously agreed to do thorough examinations in a review.

In a statement, Langford Mayor Stu Young says an independent review of the ongoing programs will be good to make sure taxpayers are getting good value.