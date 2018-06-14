Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 061418 — Laketown Rock Weekend

By Scott James
-
June 14, 2018 12:01 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 061418 -- Laketown Rock Weekend

This weekend, The Q will spotlight a whole lot of artists who will be playing at Laketown Rock on the Canada Day long weekend — and we’ll be handing over a whole lot of weekend passes, including camping, as well. Listen for the Q2Call all weekend, be caller 30 at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and you’ll be joining us for a fantastic long weekend of rocking out at western Canada’s premier outdoor music venue, Laketown Ranch.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Love, Dr. Scott James

